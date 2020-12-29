MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.80. MoSys shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 10,664 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

