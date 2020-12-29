Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Gap Up to $19.02

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $22.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $946.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 64,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

