Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.90

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 9,523 shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Piazza purchased 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964 over the last quarter.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

