Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCTR. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $159,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $736,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of FCTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. 451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.