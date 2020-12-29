Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 52-Week High at $260.13

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $260.13 and last traded at $258.98, with a volume of 813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. ValuEngine upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.69 and its 200-day moving average is $207.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 38.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

