Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. 64,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $82.58.

