Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $3,003,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.60. 5,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,074. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.