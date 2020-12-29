Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 2,905 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

