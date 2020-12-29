Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 22,347 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,133.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 176,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 162,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $169.91. 19,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

