Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 601 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $41.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,325.38. 101,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,158.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3,113.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.