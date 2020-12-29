Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,100,036,988. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.34. 110,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,098,667. The stock has a market cap of $408.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

