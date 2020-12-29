Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $80.74. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. BidaskClub cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

