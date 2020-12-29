Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $216.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.61.
NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.
In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.61. 6,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.73. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.
