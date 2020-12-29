Analysts Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $123.40

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

LGIH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.85. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,577,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

