Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $123.40

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 54.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 32.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $3,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LGIH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.85. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.53. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.