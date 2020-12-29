Micromines Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $23,556.50 and $34.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

