PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

