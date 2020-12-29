Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $72.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. 10,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,284 shares of company stock worth $1,601,462. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,825,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 126.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,030 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 98,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after buying an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.