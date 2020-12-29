Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $72.48

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. 10,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,284 shares of company stock worth $1,601,462. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,722,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 166.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 97,042 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

