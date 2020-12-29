PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $13,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 244,985 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 3,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,126. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

