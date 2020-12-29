Akash Network Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002884 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and $839,333.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 113,835,441 coins and its circulating supply is 28,829,886 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

