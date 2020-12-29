Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $521.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $521.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

ADBE stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $502.78. 19,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,406. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

