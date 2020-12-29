Matrix AI Network Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $89,002.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, HADAX, Ethfinex, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

