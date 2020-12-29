DeFinition (DZI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. DeFinition has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $5.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

