Maverick Chain Market Cap Reaches $370,356.58 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 84.7% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $370,356.58 and approximately $4,523.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.