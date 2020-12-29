$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIRG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,929. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.88 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.