$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CCNE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 198,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Earnings History and Estimates for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

