Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $27.50

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,772. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Repay by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.