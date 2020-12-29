Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $27.50

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.
NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,772. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.
In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Repay by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
