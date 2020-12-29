Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Trading 34.9% Higher

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) traded up 34.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 170,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 33,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$183.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etrion Co. will post -0.0306977 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

