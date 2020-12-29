Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Shares Down 11.6%

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.58. 239,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 772,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.63 million and a PE ratio of -287.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.33.
In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50. Insiders sold a total of 110,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,544 over the last three months.
About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
