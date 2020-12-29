Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Shares Down 11.6%

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.58. 239,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 772,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.63 million and a PE ratio of -287.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.33.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50. Insiders sold a total of 110,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,544 over the last three months.

About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

