Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.40

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.40 and last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

