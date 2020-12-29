Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.75

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.75 and last traded at C$35.58, with a volume of 75649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.71.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6752611 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.