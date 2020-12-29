Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.40

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 50829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

