Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.71

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 1936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 191.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 379.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

