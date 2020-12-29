OIN Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,502.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $174,971.71 and $178,502.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00142291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00197786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00604654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00328634 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00055201 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

