Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $744,345.56 and approximately $232,105.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00142291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00197786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00604654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00328634 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

