Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $174.78

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.78.

Several analysts have commented on GLPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth $1,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galapagos by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $99.06. 1,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.75. Galapagos has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $274.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

