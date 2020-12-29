Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $251.50

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.59. 6,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,879. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.81 and a 200 day moving average of $230.62. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
