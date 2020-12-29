Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,735. Safehold has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

