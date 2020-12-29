Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits One Day Volume of $136,176.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $136,176.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for about $17.07 or 0.00064135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 142,178 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

