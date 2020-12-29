Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 162,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,871,494. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.13.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

