CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $65.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.