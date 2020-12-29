Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
MTL opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. Mullen Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
