Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

MTL opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. Mullen Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.41.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

