$0.06 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. LSI Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,331. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $221.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.