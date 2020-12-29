Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $53.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,394,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

