Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Dai has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $233.89 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00043656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00292197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.45 or 0.02143583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,126,435,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,435,057 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

