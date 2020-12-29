OneLedger (OLT) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $129,122.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, BitForex and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00043656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00292197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.45 or 0.02143583 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,707,754 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

