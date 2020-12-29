HUNT Hits Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00195792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00603989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055334 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

