$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million.

OIIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.76. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

