Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $10,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $7,752,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $1,500,000.

Shares of OM opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.